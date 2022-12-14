Michelle Pfeiffer Got an Edgy, Dramatic New Chop & It’s Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston’s Longtime Stylist

Michelle Pfeiffer is looking sassy and chic as she got ready for the holiday season with a fresh haircut, courtesy of a very A-list stylist. Her new blunt bob hairdo was done by Jennifer Aniston’s longtime friend, Chris McMillan. Yes, he’s the guy responsible for “The Rachel” hairstyle that everyone went mad for in the 1990s.

The 64-year-old actress posted the adorable selfie with McMillan showing off the “long overdue chop.” She wore weathered jeans, a black turtleneck, and a black tuxedo jacket that was the perfect fashion choice for her new look. The celebrity hair guru looked gleeful as he held up her hair and looked proud of his latest creation.

He chimed in with his expertise on why he gave the Scarface star the stylish bob. “CHOP,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. “Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference.”

Despite McMillan’s close relationship with Aniston, she was not a fan of “The Rachel” and she’s never let him forget that. “I was not a fan of ‘The Rachel,'” she admitted to Glamour magazine in 2015. “That was kind of cringe-y for me.” That truth of the matter was that Aniston just “couldn’t do it” on her own. “I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow dryer,” she revealed. The good news is that all is forgiven, the two are still BFFs, and his client roster will always be filled with the best hair in Hollywood.

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.