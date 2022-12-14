Paulina Porizkova Has an Important Clarification for People Calling Her Modeling Career a ‘Comeback’

If you feel like Paulina Porkizkova has been everywhere this year, she has — but maybe not as much in the modeling world as you think. She’s definitely working, but not as much she did in the earlier years of her career and she’s here to tell you why.

The 57-year-old supermodel wanted to make that distinction to her Instagram followers, so they understood how ageism still exists in the fashion industry. “People often congratulate me on my “comeback” to the world of modeling, and it makes me smile,” she wrote in the caption. “When I was a model, I’d mostly work every day. So, at least a couple of hundred different jobs, anything from catalogs to fashion spreads and campaigns and stuff in between.”

This year,” Porizkova continued. “There have been companies who have used me in their campaigns as a model, supporting the ‘older’ woman, and I’m super grateful to them!” She then gave a shoutout to brands like rag & bone denim, Karen Millen, and Chicos for using her in their ads. However, she noted, “Seven modeling jobs a far cry from a comeback.” She isn’t “ungrateful” at all, but she’s stating “a fact” that “she’s hardly making a “comeback as a model.'”

Porizkova left everyone with an uplifting message about the brands and people who are “contributing to pushing the envelope on how long we older women get to feel beautiful and relevant.” She’s also helping to lead the way about knocking out ageism and proving that women in their 50s and beyond are fabulous.

