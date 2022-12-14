Kate Middleton’s Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way.

Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.” This, of course, is the total opposite of a claim Markle made in the series.

In the Netflix hit, Markle’s recollection of first meeting the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William was quite different. “They came for dinner,” the Archetypes podcast host recalled, per Entertainment Tonight, “I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger.” Wearing casual clothes and going in for a hug, Markle felt a noticeable culture shock at the time. “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” she said.

Markle went on to explain the noticeable difference, “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being. And then you close the door, ‘Oh, great. OK, we can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me.”

Middleton’s demeanor isn’t the only thing that’s been rebutted about the series either. Right after its release, Palace sources talked to E! News and claimed that no one from either the royal family or the communications office was contacted about the series, something that the series stated clearly. “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series,” the series stated in its opening credits.

Though it's tough to know who's telling the truth, all we can do now is to listen to both sides and make our own conclusions. Hopefully Volume II of the series, which comes out on Dec 15, won't have as much of these he said, she said situations.

