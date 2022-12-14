Salma Hayek Did a Total Fashion 180 by Transforming Into Real-Life Cinderella With This Icy Blue Plunging Gown

From a mysterious all-black look to a baby blue ethereal one, Salma Hayek is once again proving she can rock every style and every color. In fact, the Oscar-nominated actress dazzled in a baby blue dress attending the premiere of her latest movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, on Dec 13.

On the carpet, Hayek transformed into a real-life Cinderella in this Alexander McQueen gown with a plunging bejeweled corset top and a voluminous tulle bottom. The actress paired the look with loose waves, a dark smokey eye and magenta lips.

In the new movie, which tells the Shrek character’s origin story, Hayek continued her work voicing cat Kitty Softpaws.

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” World Premiere on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images

A day earlier, on Monday night, Hayek turned heads at a red carpet yet again as she attended the 10th anniversary of DuJour magazine in New York City.

At the event, the Frida star wore a black lace gown that hugged her waist and billowed out into a tulle skirt – perfect for her elegant twirls for the paparazzi. Her glam for this night was totally different too: she slicked back her long hair in a chic low ponytail and kept her makeup clean and simple with a bright pink pop of color on her lips.

No matter what glam or look she wears, Hayek always manages to bring style and sexy to every look.

