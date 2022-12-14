Donald Trump Reportedly Wants to Publish a ‘Book of Letters’ From A-List Celebrities Like Princess Diana & Michael Jackson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump self-published his own book, Our Journey Together, last December, and it seems that he has another idea coming down the pike. He wants to remind people that A-list celebrities used to flock around him in his entrepreneurial days in New York City.

He reportedly wants to gather his correspondence with Hollywood stars and other notable public figures and release it in a “book of letters,” according to CNN. His last coffee table book was photographs with captions written by him, so this one would apparently follow a similar formula. He’s ready to show his fans “a more intimate view into his private life and past social circles.”

That’s where some pretty elite names come into play, including Princess Diana, Michael Jackson, and Elton John. Donald Trump has bragged about the thank-you note the late royal sent to him in 1997. “She wrote me a letter about a couple of months before she died thanking me ‘because I did her a favor for something,” he told Howard Stern after she passed away. “She wrote me a really nice letter.”

The Trump imprint, Winning Team Publishing, headed by Donald Trump Jr. and the former president’s campaign aide, Sergio Gor, is staying quiet about the project. “We don’t have anything to announce yet,” Gor told CNN. However, they likely have something in the works since Donald Trump’s first book was a huge hit — the $75 publication reportedly made him a jaw-dropping $20 million “in less than two months.” If there’s money to be made, then Donald Trump will certainly be pushing to make it happen.

