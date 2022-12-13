Prince William & Kate Middleton May Be Starting New Christmas Traditions for Their Family After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Sandringham Estate has always been a Christmas tradition for the royal family when Queen Elizabeth II was alive. With her passing and King Charles III ascending to the throne, there may be changes to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s holiday schedule.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that “the two or three-day celebrations of the past may, indeed, be a thing of the past” at Sandringham. She believes that “the younger royals will probably want to spend time with their own families.” That doesn’t mean the Sandringham celebration will be canceled altogether, it’s likely to be more low-key. “While I imagine there will be a gathering at Sandringham, whether it will be quite as extended as it used to be with the Queen, and with quite as many people, I’m not sure,” she added. “Without the linchpin of the Queen holding together an often-fractured family, they may suddenly decide to do their own thing.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales used to alternate their years at Sandringham to spend time with the Middleton family, but they’ve been by Queen Elizabeth’s side over Christmas for the last few years of her life. “Kate and William put duty before self,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! in 2021. “There is a sacrifice on Kate’s part because Christmas is a very big thing for the Middleton family, but they put The Queen first and make sure they are there on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Sandringham.”

With Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, at the perfect age to enjoy the Christmas celebrations, the couple might split more time between the royal family and the Middletons. It’s sad to see Queen Elizabeth II’s traditions end, but it’s time for Kate and William to also make memories of their own.

