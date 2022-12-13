Heidi Klum Made Her Most Daring Red Carpet Appearance Yet in a Totally Transparent White Gown

Even though Heidi Klum isn’t in Avatar: The Way of Water, she sure did make a splash with her translucent, water-inspired dress at the sci-fi movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Dec. 12.

The 49-year-old supermodel and actress turned heads at the star-studded premiere with her ethereal, see-through dress that has a water-like feel with its layers of translucent tulle. The one-shoulder dress cascades down her body in a form-fitting manner and featured a high slit revealing one of her thighs, along with additional cutouts throughout the dress that catch the light.

Heidi Klum attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

The Lever Couture dress was designed to “cascade down” the body, ultimately creating an “aquatic shine” that catches the light with its various cutouts and layers.

Klum kept the whole aquatic theme going with slicked-back hair, clear heels, and delicate drop earrings adorned with clear crystals. She kept her makeup simple, save for a blurred out smokey eye and a lightly glossed, pink lip.

Heidi Klum attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Her husband, rocker Tom Kaulitz, matched Klum’s shimmery silver ensemble with a silver suit of his own. While none of his layers are sheer, his monochromatic look also plays with different sheens, giving different-depths-of-water vibes. Talk about a stunning and on-theme couple!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

And honestly, is anyone surprised that Klum dressed so on theme for the highly anticipated sequel to Avatar? The Queen of Halloween has always gone above and beyond with her spooky season costumes. In 2022, she started planning her costume four months in advance in June. "When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it," Klum previously explained.

And while Avatar: The Way of Water doesn’t seem to fall into the horror category, any excuse to dress up on theme seems to work for the 49-year-old.

