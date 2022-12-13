This Surprising Update on Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Hint That the Two Might Be Much More Than Just a Fling

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Dating Update: It's Getting Serious
Even though Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have only been romantically linked for a little over a month, it appears that things are heating up between the SNL alum and recently divorced supermodel, and quickly.

A source recently told People that the relationship between the two is “getting more serious” and that the new couple is currently “going strong.”

“They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it’s always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun,” the source added.

Davidson’s sense of humor definitely seems to be a winning trait when it comes to dating. Davidson dated Kim Kardashian for nine months in 2021, and Kardashian also noted that his sense of humor and the fact that he has “the best heart” is a reason why she and so many “hot girls” are attracted to him.

That winning combo must be helping Ratajkowski amidst her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. “She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it,” a source close to the supermodel added. “They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It’s a nice situation for Em. It’s fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home.”

Ratajkowski and Davidson made their first public appearance as a couple on Nov. 27, 2022, sitting court side at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden. Previously, a source had said that the two were having “a good time together” but not too eager to move too fast in the budding relationship.

“Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “It is casual between them, but she likes that they’re comfortable with each other, and have a good time together.” It appears that since then, things have gotten at least a little more serious.

