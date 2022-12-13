Kim Kardashian Confidently Freed the Nipple While Posing in a Stunning White Bikini

Kim Kardashian is definitely feeling herself. The 42-year-old Skims founder just posted a stunning photo series of herself in a sheer white bikini, totally freeing the nipple as she basks in the shallows of the ocean water at a tropical beach.

“Life tip- do you,” The Kardashians star captioned the series of sultry snaps. She posed in a tiny white and semi-see-through bikini top (in multiple poses, of course) and looks completely content as she soaks up some sun.

“Yup,” commented Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton on the post. Other fans expressed their love for the bold look with an array of fire and heart emojis.

The series of sexy snaps paired with the succinct life advice also inspired some jokes in the comment section. “Kim there are people dying,” commented one, calling back to the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim loses a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean.

The empowering photos come just a few weeks after Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares her four children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

A day before posting her sheer bikini photos, she posted a silhouetted beachside photo alongside her three older kids. “Fulfilled,” she captioned the endearing photo. Related story Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Turns 7 With an Epic Football-Themed Birthday Party

It’s unclear if these photos were all taken during the same vacation (every Kardashian fan knows that Kim has a fixation with a curated Instagram grid), but what is clear is that right now, Kim’s cup is very full.

