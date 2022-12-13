Michelle Obama Has a Hilarious Response to Barack Obama’s Fans Who Think He Is ‘Fine’

It’s no secret that Barack and Michelle Obama have a strong marriage — and they cut quite a good-looking figure out on the red carpet. However, there’s one person who doesn’t mind hearing he’s handsome from the public every once in a while.

The former first lady is spilling the tea about a viral moment from late October that got a lot of play in their household, much to her amusement. At rally a few months ago, Barack Obama made fun of his appearance and described himself as “older and grayer.” His stans wouldn’t hear it and shouted out from the crowd that he is “finer than a mug.” Let’s just say the former president rather enjoyed that compliment — so, bravo to the brave soul who shared their sweet thoughts.

“I had heard about it—he came home and that was the first thing he said,” Michelle told Jimmy Kimmel on the Dec. 12 episode. “I was like, ‘How did it go?'” to which Barack shot back, “‘Somebody said I was fine.'” Kimmel showed the hilarious clip as Barack Obama leaned into that famous swag of his — he enjoyed the compliment.

Her husband made sure to share the moment with Michelle who gave a very casual response, “I was like, ‘Oh, really,'” she continued. “That’s so sweet.” LOL. At home Barack Obama is just a regular guy, whose wife makes sure he stays humble — it doesn’t matter that he served two terms as President of the United States. But we know Michelle thinks her husband is fine too.

