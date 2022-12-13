Jennifer Coolidge’s Best Sexual Experience Was With a Much Younger Man Who Was ‘Very, Very Charming’

Jennifer Coolidge never minces words, especially when it comes to discussing the crazy moments in her life: including an amazing story about the youngest man she’s hooked up with, and how he ended up calling his mom afterward.

“This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to … The one moment was a little bit awkward because he … I won’t get into the details,” she said to Ariana Grande in an interview for Entertainment Weekly. “But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry.”

The White Lotus star added, “It was so weird that happened on the phone; it was very clear that we were in the bed together.” But his mom ended up coming through. “She gave me a good recommendation at a local mall, so it all worked out.”

Now, what about the young gent? Coolidge said he was the “best d–k” she’s ever had, saying, “It was definitely the youngest fellow [I’ve slept with]. He was just very, very charming.”

In the same interview, she talked about how her role as Stifler’s seductive mom in the American Pie movies “helped” her dating life. “American Pie was just — it helped my dating life in a way that I can’t ever explain. If I hadn’t had that movie, I don’t think … Well, let’s just say it would’ve been a very dull decade.” (She even said in another interview that the movie helped her sleep with 200 men!)

