Yellowstone‘s Long-Awaited Prequel 1923 is Dropping Soon — Here’s How to Watch

For Yellowstone fans eager to dive into the next chapter of the Dutton family origin story, we’ve got some good news. 1923, the highly anticipated prequel to Paramount+’s Yellowstone, is set to drop on the streaming service Dec. 18, 2022.

It’s been nearly a year since Yellowstone fans tuned in for the season 4 finale of the series on January 2, 2022. Fans of Yellowstone are getting not only season 5 this holiday season, but also a prequel that follows a new generation of of Duttons in the early 20th century, led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren).

According to Paramount, the latest installment in the Western franchise is set to “explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.”

1923 also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.

How to Watch 1923

1923 is set to premiere on Dec. 18 on Paramount+. The streaming service offers the Essential Plan, which is available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year, and an ad-free Premium Plan, which runs at $9.99/month or $99/year. The ad-free tier of Paramount+ also includes a CBS live stream.

For viewers who don’t have a Paramount+ subscription, the series will also premiere on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9:09 p.m. EST and 11:42 p.m. EST.

What Else Is New on Paramount+ in December 2022?

There is a lot of new content coming to Paramount+ in December 2022 aside from 1923. Fans can of course catch up on the first four seasons of Yellowstone and tune in for season 5, which started in November. Movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Coyote Ugly, and Wild Things are now available on Paramount+. There’s also a wide range of holiday movies available during the wintry season including Last Holiday, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and Scrooged.

