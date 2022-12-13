Rebel Wilson Explained How Her First On-Screen Kiss With a Woman Changed Her Love Life ‘Completely’

2022 has been an insanely big year for Rebel Wilson, between coming out with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and welcoming a daughter. She’s truly shocked everyone with her big news, and she finally clued fans in on the moment she realized she wanted to be with a woman.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson revealed that her on-screen kiss on the set of The Almond and the Seahorse with her co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg “opened” her heart. She said, “I’d never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, ‘Oh God, how’s that going to go?’ If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met [her partner Ramona Agruma].”

The Pitch Perfect alum added, “Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely.”

Wilson added that this experience gave her the confidence to explore these feelings off-set. “Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did. That was in 2021 and then I met Ramona at the end of 2021,” she said. “But kissing Charlotte was a big thing for me. I was so nervous that day because she’s so cool and I was really stressed. But it was great,” she said.

In case you didn’t know, the Hustle star publicly came out on Instagram in June 2022, posting a snapshot of her and Agruma with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

The news came days after Andrew Hornery of The Sydney Morning Herald planned on posting an article that would’ve outed her. But the trials led to a happily ever after for Wilson, with she and Agruma becoming mothers in Nov 2022. Related story Molly Bernard & Hannah Lieberman Are Expecting Baby No. 1 & Bestie Hilary Duff Praises The Couple

Wilson shocked the world by announcing they welcomed a daughter named Royce Lillian via surrogate. She posted a photo of their little one with the caption, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”