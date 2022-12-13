Salma Hayek Turned Every Head on the Red Carpet Showing Off Her Gorgeous Curves in a Black Lace Gown

Salma Hayek knows how to shine brightly in the spotlight, and that’s exactly what she did on Monday night at the 10th anniversary of DuJour magazine in New York City. The 56-year-old actress glammed it up for the red-carpet event, flaunting her stunning, fit physique.

Wearing a black lace gown that hugged her waist, Hayek twirled for the photographers to show off the tulle skirt. The ruffle design and bows at her shoulders gave the ensemble a feminine edge. She also slicked back her long hair in a chic low ponytail and kept her makeup clean and simple with a pop of color on her lips. The Eternals star wasn’t just celebrating the magazine’s 10th anniversary, she is also the cover star.

Salma Hayek Pinault attends as DuJour Media’s Jason Binn, Salma Hayek Pinault & Hard Rock NY celebrate DuJour’s 10th anniversary on December 12, 2022 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images.

One of the things Hayek is proud of is her action-star turn in 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. “Now that I’m older, I don’t get [the sexy sidekick roles] as much,” she revealed to DuJour. She certainly proved that woman in every decade deserve a place at the action-movie table because she kicked some serious butt on the set. “I did my own stunts,” Hayek added. “They said, ‘We have a stunt double, and some of the things are quite hard.’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s give it a try.’ And guess what? I can still kick really high! Mind you, the next morning I was full of bruises, and I couldn’t move for two weeks but, man, did I show off that day!”

Hayek making a great point to never underestimate the power and strength of woman! She’s nailing it on the red carpet and on set, so everyone better step aside.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities say that life gets better with age below: