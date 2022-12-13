Paris Jackson Reminds Fans She’s Thriving As She Shares These Rare & Sunkissed No-Makeup Selfies

This year has been all about Paris Jackson, and how she’s been thriving, from her insanely cool tour to killer red-carpet moments. Jackson reminded fans she’s truly feeling herself with her latest selfies, and we really love to see it!

On Dec 12, Jackson shared a series of sunkissed photos to her Instagram page with Tommy James and The Shondells’ song lyrics from “Crimson and Clover” in the caption, “my my such a sweet thing i wanna do everything what a beautiful feeling crimson and clover.”

In the photos, we see Jackson looking radiant in a casual ensemble, messy bun, and no makeup, looking like a dewy, tattooed goddess! In both photos, we see her lounging around, with the sun peeking through the windows and illuminating her skin and green eyes. Truly, she looks like she’s thriving, and we love seeing that from her!

This isn’t the first time Jackson has showed off her bare face for all to see, with her most notable time being on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet where she had no makeup, rocked a sheer dress, and unshaven armpits. More recently, she uploaded a no-makeup selfie to her Instagram story that went instantly viral.

Back in 2017, the “lighthouse” singer did an interview with i-D, where she said she wants people to feel comfortable in their own skin, noting it was “a big reason” she wanted to “change this fashion/beauty stigma.”

“I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll,” she said. “The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.” Related story Paris Jackson’s Sensational New Photoshoot Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs & Enchanting Gothic Style

