Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Still ‘Very Upset’ About Her Breakup With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is reportedly still nursing a broken heart after her split from Harry Styles. Breakups are never an easy thing, but she has to do it in the public eye, which only adds another layer of hurt.

The 38-year-old director is doing her best and “trying to move on,” according to an Us Weekly source, but sometimes that is easier said than done. “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” the insider revealed. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.” She’s been “leaning on friends” and was spotted over the weekend enjoying a magical day at Disneyland with her two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, from her relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's breakup might have been influenced by the 'Don’t Worry Darling' reported set drama. https://t.co/0dDwG2Buco — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 6, 2022

Wilde isn’t rushing to find another man in her life because “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” right now. She’s still feeling a bit tender after ending her high-profile romance with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer after 19 months together. It wasn’t the most relaxing time for Wilde and Styles, though — their relationship was fraught with numerous headlines about their dating timeline, her child custody case with Sudeikis, and those constant feud rumors with cast members from Don’t Worry Darling.

She might want to just catch her breath after the whirlwind year she’s had and take a moment for herself. It doesn’t look like the former dynamic duo will be reconciling, so they will soon be a distant memory in Hollywood gossip history.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.