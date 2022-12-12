Elizabeth Hurley Reveals She Was ‘Utterly Clueless’ Before Hitting the Red Carpet in That Jaw-Dropping Safety Pin Dress

It’s hard to believe it’s almost been 30 years since Elizabeth Hurley wore that dress to the premiere of her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s movie, Four Weddings and a Funeral, in 1994. What dress are we talking about? The Versace safety pin dress that was plunging everywhere.

It’s one of the most iconic red carpet looks of all time and it falls right in line with Hurley’s belief that women should do “whatever the hell they want when it comes to fashion.” She shared with Variety how unexpected the worldwide attention was. “Hugh and I lived together in a tiny little one-bedroom flat without a full-length mirror, so I hadn’t even seen the [full] dress until I saw it on the papers the next day,” she said. “But of course, people also didn’t know that his movie was going to be a sensation.”

British actor Hugh Grant and his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley attend the premiere of Grant’s latest film, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ in London, 11th May 1994. Gareth Davies/Mission Pictures/Getty Images.

She and Grant were “utterly clueless” to the madness of a Hollywood moment, so it was an overwhelming time. “So the next day when the papers went demented, both about the movie and, bizarrely, about my dress, it was very surprising to both of us,” the 57-year-old actress added. “But, of course, we’re both very grateful for both those things happening.”

Hurley, who is now starring in Christmas in Paradise, is a little savvier when it comes to fashion. She’s the successful owner of Elizabeth Hurley Beach and shows off her stunning line on her Instagram page. It’s amazing to see how far she’s come in 30 years — and it proves that the safety-pin dress was no fluke, it was a star in the making.

Before you go, click here to see all the most shocking Oscars looks over the years.