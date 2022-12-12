Lisa Kudrow Opened Up About Her ‘Jarring’ Body Image Journey While on the Set of Friends

We love the fact that former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow are still all the best of buddies — and that they continue to embrace their beloved show. But we also appreciate that Kudrow has been open and honest about some of the complicated downsides that came along with being in the harsh spotlight.

During her appearance on the Podcrushed podcast in August, that’s now resurfacing all over the internet, Kudrow opened up about her body image journey while filming Friends. Specifically, she discussed how she started comparing herself to her co-stars Cox and Aniston.

“I thought I was just really skinny. I can do whatever, [but] no, especially in high school. And I look at pictures and say, ‘Wow, pictures really distort reality,'” she said on the podcast. “And it wasn’t until Friends that I realized, ‘Oh, I don’t look like I thought I looked.’ And that’s what was so jarring, and that’s when it was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot.’”

When asked what triggered her, she said it was the clothes. She said, “It was just seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer in clothes. And at first, I thought, ‘Oh, because they know, like, tailoring, so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where, exactly, to take something in.”

She explained that she felt as though the clothes they were putting her in accentuated her insecurities, but she decided to bring one of her costars with her to the tailoring session. “That’s when I would see, ‘Oh, okay, it’s not just about tailoring…’ And I’m not trying to say I was overweight, either. I was not. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body.”

However, over time, her body image, acceptance, and confidence have gotten better over the years "I just realized, 'Oh no — it's okay. This is just what I look like," she said. "That's okay. Do what you need to do to be healthy, but this is your body, and it's okay.'"

