Demi Moore’s Daughter Scout Willis Teases Fans With Daring Video That Channels Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Seven Year Itch Scene

Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis is a woman who wears many hats, including creating iconic fashion moments that no one will forget about any time soon. On Dec 5, the “Love Without Possession” singer uploaded a video of herself in a corset and matching mini skirt in front of the “Sex by Madonna” exhibit with the caption, “@ysl @anthonyvaccarello.”

In the show-stopping video, we see Willis rocking a matching black YSL look of a flowing mini-skirt and curve-hugging corset, which she paired with a moss handbag and matching heels. Throughout the video, the wind is blowing up her skirt, which is giving major Marilyn Monroe vibes (specifically in the iconic scene where her white dress hikes up from the wind in The Seven Year Itch!)

A few hours prior, Willis also posted snapshots from her visit to the “Sex by Madonna” photo exhibit, sharing it with the caption, “@ysl @anthonyvaccarello Photos from inside the sexiest YSL wind tunnel.”

We see more snapshots and clips of her looking like a confident goddess in the same daring ensemble that no one can take their eyes off of!

Willis penned in a now-archived article for XOJANE per ABC News about her experiences with freeing the nipple, something she tries to implement in her everyday fashion. “My situation was in no way unique; women are regularly kicked off Instagram for posting photos with any portion of the areola exposed, while photos sans nipple — degrading as they might be — remain unchallenged,” she said. “So I walked around New York topless and documented it on Twitter, pointing out that what is legal by New York State law is not allowed on Instagram.”

"What began as a challenge to Instagram and its prejudiced community guidelines became an opportunity for dialogue. Matters like the taboo of the nipple in the 21st century, public breastfeeding, slut shaming, fat shaming, breast cancer awareness, body positivity, gender inequality, and censorship have found their way into mainstream discussion," she added.

