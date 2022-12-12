Brooke Shields Made a Festive Red-Carpet Appearance in Matching Holiday Outfits With Daughters Rowan & Grier

Now that Brooke Shields’ daughters, Rowan Henchy, 19, and Grier Henchy, 16, are all grown up, they get to be their mom’s plus two on the red carpet. The 57-year-old actress took her teens to iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on Friday night, and they coordinated their ensembles to create a very festive family look.

Shields wore a strapless red top that hugged her torso tightly and had a big bow on the back that draped down to the floor. She paired it with chic black leather pants and a red lip to tie the outfit together. Rowan matched her mom with a red crop blazer and black sequin pants and her hair pulled back in a tight bun. Grier also nailed her look with a black-and-white graphic suit with a black bra top underneath and a sleek high pony. The women looked amazing together.

Rowan Francis Henchy , Brooke Shields, and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/WireImage.

The supermodel told People earlier this year that they share each other’s clothing, and that Rowan and Grier are keeping her right on trend. “They wear my clothes a lot. So whenever they wear anything of mine, it’s validation to me,” she explained. “So what [Rowan] gravitates towards [are] the very functional bags of mine and belts and things like that. [Grier] gravitates towards zero function, all fashion.”

Brooke Shields attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.

Shields also appreciates the A-list invites she gets because it makes her a “cool mom” every once in a while with her daughters. Don’t worry, Brooke, we never thought you were a “regular mom,” you are always in style with us.

