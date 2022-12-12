Kate Hudson Thinks Hollywood Men Are ‘Just as Worried About Aging’ As Women

Kate Hudson is letting her fans in on a Hollywood secret — men think about aging too. We would never know that because the question in only posed to women after they hit the age of 40. When was the last time Brad Pitt was asked this question? The answer might be never, so she’s proving a point.

The 43-year-old actress admitted to Byrdie that she “doesn’t really think about [aging]” because she’s too busy enjoying her “favorite decade so far.” Of course, in every interview, the topic does seem to creep in. “The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we’re programmed,” she explained. “Because the only time I think about aging is when I’m asked about how I think about aging.”

While the Knives Out 2: Glass Onion star admitted that she’s a fan of trying out new anti-aging products, she finds it interesting that men don’t really get the same questions.” (Kind of like the ‘Who are you wearing’ question on the red carpet.) She then lets everyone know that men in Hollywood have very similar concerns about their on-camera appearance. “But, you know, they’re just as worried about aging,” she revealed.

Hudson prefers to focus on the experiences that make her “feel alive and excited” rather than on what she looks like — she’s thinking from the inside out. “I’ve always loved just jumping into the deep end—and sometimes it’s put me in not the best place,” she summed up, “But mostly it’s really put me on the right path.”

