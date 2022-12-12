Prince Harry Alleges Lies Were Told to ‘Protect’ Prince William in New Docuseries Trailer

The second volume to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan is almost here, and we finally have a glimpse of what’s to come. In the new trailer for the upcoming three episodes, shared by the streaming platform on Dec 12, it looks like the second part of the series will continue to address the unfair treatment they received and the couple’s decision to leave their royal roles.

“To see this institutional gaslighting,” Harry said at one point in the trailer, addressing the lies that were published about them in the British media. “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Markle added.

Harry continued, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Though these are strong claims by Harry, and could only worsen his feud with his brother, we’re curious to understand what that means. What lies have been told to protect the next in throne? I guess we’ll have to tune in and see!

Also in the trailer, Harry and Markle talk about their ever-so-controversial decision to leave the royal family in 2021. “I wonder what would had happened to us if we had not got out when we did,” Harry said in the beginning on the trailer. Markle echoed his sentiments, highlighting how unsafe they felt. “Our security was being pulled,” she said, “everyone in the world knew where we were.”

“I said ‘We need to get out of here.'” Harry recalled, remembering the moment they made up their minds. In another scene, showing a self-recorded video of Harry on a plane, he said, “We are on the freedom flight.”

Harry continued, "In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter."

Markle noted they’re happier now, making their lives for themselves. “It gave us chance to create that home that we had always wanted,” she said.

From the royal feud between brothers to Harry and Markle’s decision to leave, we can’t wait to find out more in the second volume of the series on Dec 15.

