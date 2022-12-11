Katie Holmes Brought Back This Y2K Trend On the Red Carpet & It’s Left the Internet Seriously Divided

Katie Holmes just started a huge debate in the fashion world, all with one experimental red carpet look that instantly gave everyone nostalgia. On Dec 9, actors and performers from all over came in their best, eye-catching holiday ensembles for this year’s iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball red carpet.

Nearly every other minute, we saw something show-stopping, like Brooke Shields and her daughters coordinating outfits to Demi Lovato’s insanely edgy look — and of course, Holmes’ inspired early 2000s look.

To say the internet is divided on this daring look is an understatement, and if you’re wondering what the heck the internet is on about, check out the photos below:

For iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball, the Dawsons Creek alum arrived in a navy blue Tove minidress over bootcut jeans, which she paired with black sneakers, a black ring, and her wavy locks fully down. For the night, Holmes heavily relied on the older trend of layering clothes on top of one another, which was at its height in the early 2000s (we all remember Ashley Tisdale’s iconic red carpet photos!)

Now, people lost their minds when they realized this was recent and not in 2000, with one Twitter user asking, “Is this from 2022 or 2002?” Another user wrote, “I actually don’t have a witty tweet for this, I’m just very disturbed. Like this CAN’T BE the Katie Holmes who was serving in a knit Khaite sweater and bralette just two summers ago…”

While there are thousands of people who are fleeing in terror over the prospect of this trend coming back, just as many are giving it up for Holmes for bringing back this aesthetic. One Twitter user said, "Give it up to Katie Holmes for executing the 00s/Y2K aesthetic."

Another user excitedly added, “Y2K fashion, let’s goooooooo!”

Along with being known for her acting career, people adore Holmes for her daring fashion sense, something she’s talked about in recent years. And while a lot of people have a problem with this look, she’s said time and time again that she loves fashion when she gets to experiment.

She previously told Elle, “I try lots of different things. I’m not scared of certain looks. [But] I really feel like if you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it. You should wear what you feel comfortable with, and be confident in yourself, and know that what you like is enough, and you look great and own it.”

