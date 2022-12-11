Helena Christensen Is Embracing Her Inner Forest Nymph As She Leaps Through a River in a White Swimsuit

Helena Christensen can pull off any style, whether it be a darker gothic lingerie set or something that makes her look like an IRL fairy. And her newest video proves she’s the Queen of ethereal swimsuit videos!

On Dec 10, Christensen uploaded a video and a series of photos of her latest nature excursion with the caption, “🧊❣️.”

In the video, we see the supermodel doing yoga in ice-cold water (much like when Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis was doing the Wim Hof breathing method in a pile of freezing snow!) How is it that in freezing temperatures, Christensen still looks like a goddess? And while doing yoga?!

She’s actually a huge fan of cold-water swimming, previously telling Vogue UK, “If you’re a big cold dipper or swimmer, then you go in every day. I would be a big cold water swimmer if I could jump in the Hudson River, which I live very close to, but since I can’t I just do it whenever there’s an opportunity. I wish that was every day. There are so many benefits – since I started dipping in cold water, taking supplements and living a more or less balanced, healthy life, I haven’t had a cold.”

She added, “I really do believe that going in cold water helps with lymphatic drainage and blood flow, as well as with activating the body and brain. What it does is immense, really immense, I cannot recommend it enough.”

Now in the video, we also see her rocking a white one-piece swimsuit with a bustier on the top that only accentuates her natural curves. Then following her video, Christensen shared snapshots from her latest nature walk, from the river at sunrise, ice forming, and a cabin atop a hill.

Now, it’s no secret that Christensen is a huge body positivity advocate, known for embracing every curve. “Curves should be shown off when you feel like it,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar. She also shared what clothes she prefers to show off her curves, adding, “I prefer my clothes with a little edgy twist. I love geometric lines and dark romantic objects too.”

