This Unexpected Marvel Star Was Just Seen Cracking Jokes With King Charles III & We Can’t Wait to Hear Every Detail

We’re still reeling from the fact that the late Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly best buddies with Top Gun star Tom Cruise, but this new, budding friendship with King Charles III and a Marvel star is seemingly striking up maybe our absolute favorite. Earlier this week, Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, were seen with not one, but two A-listers (and Charles was seen cracking jokes with one of them!) Any guesses?

That’s right, Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny star and creator Rob McElhenney got to meet the two royals. Reynolds and McElhenney are the co-owners of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales, and the two ended up welcoming Charles and Camilla to the soccer pitch. See the photos below:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

All four were photographed speaking and laughing with one another, with Reynolds and Charles seen laughing hysterically with one another. Reynolds and McElhenney are starring in their docuseries all about their team called Welcome to Wrexham, and we’re secretly hoping Renolds mentions some of the jokes mentioned between the two!

Hulu Subscription $5.99/Month Subscription on Hulu Buy now

The Deadpool star was already making jokes about the interaction, posting a snapshot of the two onto his Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge.” You can see the photo HERE! McElhenney also posted a snapshot, teasing everyone by saying, “Season 6 of The Crown is gonna be 🔥.” (See those photos HERE!)

While Reynolds’s wife Blake Lively hasn’t posted anything on her social media, McElhenney’s wife and co-star Kaitlin Olsen poked fun at Camilla, posting a photo saying, “Take it easy, Camilla. @wrexhamfx @wrexham_afc.” If you didn’t laugh out loud, you’re lying; so check out the photo HERE! Related story Pregnant Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Starting A Christmas Tradition Super Early with Baby #4

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the team recently, with Reynolds saying to The Athletic, “There is so much riding on the success of this club with every single individual in Wrexham. It’s a lot to carry, but I’m not complaining. It’s been one of the greatest rides of my life.”

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

