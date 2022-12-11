Kate Middleton Keeps Her Personal Tradition By Rocking a Sparkling Look for This Royal Event Amid the Ongoing Feud

Kate Middleton is in the holiday spirit, and this new promo proves she’s all about the heartwarming season. Not only is she beaming with joy over the events coming forth, but her impeccable style strikes again with a red look no one can stop staring at!

On Dec 11, Kate is set to appear in the official promo for the second annual Christmas carol special Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which is sponsored by The Royal Foundation. But in this promo, she’s in a glamorous red dress, continuing her personal tradition of wearing red for this royal event.

Per People, she said in the promo, “Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year.”

In the promo, no one could take their eyes off of Kate as she wowed in this sparkling red dress from Needle & Thread (which is actually an exclusive ankle-length dress called the Aurora Ballerina!) She paired the look with statement Soru Ruby Earrings, her perfectly curled hair, and a naturally warm glowing look.

Now, as Kate said, this is the second concert, with the first happening in 2021. Like in this promo, Kate wowed in red the first time around. Almost exactly a year ago, for the 2021 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, Kate rocked another sensational red ensemble, starting a now-two-year running tradition. For the 2021 reception, the Princess of Wales wore a striking red Catherine Walker Beau Tie Coat Dress, a matching Miu Miu Red Bow bag, and Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ Pumps in Red (a favorite of hers!)

This royal event is set to take place on Dec. 15 at Westminster Abbey, and we’re hoping Kate shocks everyone with her incredible piano skills again! (And we’re also patiently waiting for her inevitably showstopping, red gown!)

