Denise Richards’s Photoshoot of Her in a Curve-Hugging & Sparkling Pink Jumpsuit Proves She’s Ready to Party This Holiday Season

No matter the setting, Denise Richards knows how to make sure all eyes are on her while she rocks a sensational, dazzling outfit.

On Dec 10, The Bold and the Beautiful star turned heads in a sparkling ensemble, teasing her new OnlyFans photoshoot to her loyal fans on Instagram. She posted the sneak peek with the caption, “Christmas came early. Only on my OF. Link in bio. 🎄✨💛.”

In the showstopping photos, we see Richards looking absolutely incredible in a glittering, blush-colored, vintage bustier pantsuit set from Nadine Merabi (which was styled by her good friend Sammie M, also known as @sammiethestylist on Instagram!)

Now, in the OnlyFans photos taken by Alex Evans, we see Richards showing off her sunkissed skin and iconic pout, which only accentuated her glowing, eye-catching look. Along with the glowy makeup from Pamela Brogardi, Brogardi gave Richards’s whole look an extra pow by curling her long, blonde locks.

She not only looks incredible for her OnlyFans community, but she's definitely hinting that she's ready to party her butt off in style this holiday season! We're so excited to see more of what she has in store as the holidays near.

Richards has been considered a worldwide sex symbol for years, since her big break in the late 1990s. However, her confidence really bloomed after joining OnlyFans soon after her daughter Sami Sheen joined the subscription-based website (which she divulged to us that she hasn’t visited once!)

Now, this isn’t just an activity for her to enjoy, because her husband Aaron Phypers helps out with the photography part of the side hustle! Richards actually told Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that he gets really involved, saying, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?’”

