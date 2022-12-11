Vera Wang Reminds Fans She’s the Queen of Leggy Photos As She Rocks a Cutout Top & Shorts

Vera Wang just reminded everyone that she’s the Queen of leggy photos because, as you can see with her new post, she’s showing off her mile-long, muscular legs for everyone to marvel at.

On Dec 7, the legendary designer shared a series of snapshots from her latest trip to Miami with the caption, “Miami mix. #simplyveraverawang #kohls #rickowens #valentino.”

In the photos, we see her rocking a cutout black Rick Owens sweater that shows off peeks of her toned midriff, along with white Rick Owens daisy dukes and matching white Valentino pumps.

In the first photo, we see her on a couch from Kohls as she gives her iconic smolder, putting her legs on full display, followed by a pic of her looking behind the camera and showing off the cutouts from her sweater. Then we see her in a more sassy pose, still rocking this iconic monochromatic ensemble. And to end the post, we get a video of Wang posing for the camera, showing she’s a total supermodel with her poses.

Despite only being 5’3, Wang knows how to accentuate her legs and incredible, showstopping confidence. Seriously, over the past year alone, we’ve seen her in rocker chic ensembles, knee-high boots, and swimsuits that show off her toned physique.

Along with being a confident superstar, Wang is insanely proud of her age, often saying how she doesn’t understand ageism in the world, telling the BBC per Yahoo Life that she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.” Related story Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has Never Looked Better in Bejeweled Chain Link Top That Leaves Little to the Imagination

