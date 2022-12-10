Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Photos & Details From Their Wedding in This New Netflix Clip

It’s only been a few days, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series is already generating a lot of conversation. The first three installments of the six-episode series Harry & Meghan dropped on Thursday, revealing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s side of the story. By the end of the third episode, audiences were left on a bit of a cliffhanger: the day of Harry and Meghan’s wedding. In preparation for the next batch of episodes, Netflix shared a clip from the documentary series, featuring the couple talking about their wedding reception and sharing never-before-seen photos.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun,” Meghan says in the clip, which you can check out below. “Even our first dance.” With that, Harry and Meghan try to remember the correct title to the song they danced to. Is it “Song Of A Thousand Dances?” Or is it “A Thousand Dances?” Meghan admits she tends to “get it wrong.” Luckily, the correct title, “Land Of A Thousand Dances,” appears on the screen overlaying a beautiful black and white photo of Harry and Meghan sharing their first dance.

Harry & Meghan reminisce about their whirlwind first dance as husband and wife.

Volume I: Now Streaming

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/EKDx3hPmuS — Netflix (@netflix) December 10, 2022

From there, we’re treated to a series of snapshots from the couple’s reception, including pictures of the two on the dance floor, Meghan sharing a fun moment with Sir Elton John, and more. “It was so fun,” Meghan recalls of the couple’s happy day. “Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

Millions tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan’s nuptials on live TV back in May 2018. At the time, it seemed like an absolute fairy tale. But as the years have passed, we’ve learned just how difficult the days preceding the occasion were for the two. The final three episodes will likely focus on everything that happened after the wedding. Like so many, those next episodes will be sitting in our Netflix queue early Thursday morning.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.