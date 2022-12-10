Mariah Carey’s Daughter Joined Her for a Special Duet & We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying

The apple certainly didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey and her kids. The Grammy winner and her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe each share a deep love of music and entertaining, so much so that Carey’s incorporated her kids into some of her performances. Recently, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer and Monroe stole the show when the mother-daughter duo sang a duet during a concert in Toronto, and the clip genuinely brought us to tears.

During her “Merry Christmas To All” performance, the Queen of Christmas and her little princess donned their best glittering white gowns and tiaras and belted out a gorgeous rendition of “Away in a Manger.” Carey led the way, but when Monroe’s vocal cords kicked in, the audience went wild. You can see the video HERE.

The two traded verses back and forth and sang together. It was such a sweet bonding moment for Carey and her mini-me, and definitely proved that Monroe has learned a thing or two from her talented mom. Ever since Monroe and her brother, who Carey shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, were little, the twins have played a big role in Carey’s performances.

And as Roc and Roe have gotten older, they’ve appeared in music videos, fun clips and photos on their mom’s social media accounts, and so much more. The twins even joined their mom during her performance at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After seeing just a minute of Carey and her daughter’s recent holiday performance, we’re genuinely wondering — when’s the duet album dropping?!

