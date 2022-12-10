Prince William & Princess Kate Are Reportedly Adhering to This Royal Mantra Amid Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan premiered just a few days ago, and the show already has people talking. The first installment featured some intimate clips and photos of the couple’s life together, as well as interviews focusing on their experience navigating royal life. The second half of the series is due in less than a week, and there’s already plenty of speculation surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s own feelings about the show. But a new report seems to suggest the Prince and Princess of Wales’s focus lies elsewhere.

According to a report from royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Princess Kate are just minding their own business as the world hears Harry and Meghan’s side of the story. “There has been a lot of hype but there is not going to be a comment at every twist and turn,” a royal source shared with Nicholl, via Vanity Fair. “It’s business as usual and keep calm and carry on.”

We’ve heard the mantra “keep calm and carry on” so many times in association with the royal family that the two seem wholly intertwined. Indeed, the Prince and Princess of Wales do have enough on their plate as is. They’re raising their three young children, taking on more royal duties each and every day, championing Prince William’s Earthshot initiative, and so much more. There’s always been such a magnified lens on the rift between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales that staying focused on their respective endeavors just seems like the sensible move.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped representatives from Buckingham Palace and Netflix from publicly commenting on or refuting certain claims regarding the documentary series. With three more episodes to go in Harry & Meghan, it will be interesting to see how, or even if, members of the royal family choose to comment on what Prince Harry and Meghan have to say. But until then, it’s business as usual for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

