Sofía Vergara’s Mirror Selfie Turns Heads As She Rocks a Sheer & Curve-Hugging Black Corset

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a minute, but Sofía Vergara is giving fans an early Christmas present with an absolutely stunning mirror selfie. On Dec 4, the Modern Family alum shared a show-stopping, sensational mirror selfie from her walk-in closet with the caption, “🎄🎄@monot🩱.”

In the rare mirror selfie, we see Vergara enchanting fans in a MÔNOT Sheer Corset Bodysuit (which is currently sold out on Saks Fifth Avenue, but we’re patiently waiting for that restock!) As you can see, the sheer corset accentuates her killer curves and sunkissed skin. She also paired the look with a white gold chain, and black skinny jeans. Along with that, she had her luscious locks down in Disney princess-like waves.

Now when we tell you this photo sent fans into a tizzy, we’re not exaggerating. Literally, her comment section is flooded with fire emojis and heart-eye emojis, with fans saying compliments like “My heart ❤️ stopped looking at you” and “🔥🔥🔥 as usual.”

Not only is Vergara known for her quick wit and charitable spirit, but she’s also known for her iconic confident spirit. Whether it be a throwback bikini snapshot from her early modeling days to a Jessica Rabbit-inspired mirror selfie, she knows how to show everyone she’s a superstar in the confidence department.

However, in an archived interview with InStyle, she revealed that even though she wasn’t always super confident, but over time, she found ways to feel her most beautiful. She said, “What’s most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I’m with my husband and my family and friends. Don’t get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments, I’ll have some makeup on—and probably high heels.”