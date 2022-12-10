Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Ditches Lookalike Status With a Dramatic & Punk Rock-Inspired New Hairdo

Each time we see Ava Phillippe on a red carpet or at a major industry event, we can’t help but do a double take. The 23-year-old and daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillppe is basically her mom’s twin. But now, it looks like Ava is putting her lookalike status behind her and embracing a whole new style, and we’re all about her fresh and fabulous hairdo.

Ava showed off her bright new ‘do during her recent appearance at Celine at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old swapped her natural blonde locks in favor of a red-orange hue, her soft curls cascading past her shoulders. Not only was Ava’s new hair style totally fire, her outfit seriously cemented the young star as a burgeoning fashionista.

Ava Phillippe attends Celine at The Wiltern on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CELINE

Ava wore a black-and-white mini-skirt and matching short-sleeve cropped jacket. She paired the look with strappy black heels and chunky gold jewelry along with a trendy purse. The whole ensemble was super edgy, and Ava really showed off her own personal style.

While we’re so accustomed to seeing Ava as the spitting image of her Oscar-winning mom, the rising star has proven she has her own style. In years past, Ava’s gotten creative with her hair, trying shades of pink and purple and showing it off on social media. We just love seeing this 23-year-old owning her style and feeling comfortable in her own skin. Red carpets everywhere, prepare: Ava Phillippe’s style icon era is here!

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.