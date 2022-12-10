JJ Abrams’s Daughter Gracie Proves She’s a Gothic Goddess in This Ruffled Black Gown for This Rare Red Carpet Appearance

JJ Abrams‘s daughter Gracie Abrams is making a name for herself in both the music and fashion world. And her super rare red carpet appearance proves she’s already a superstar in the making.

On Dec. 7, hundreds of women arrived at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala held in Los Angeles, and so many of our favorite stars arrived in some showstopping ensembles (yes, we’re thinking about Heidi Klum’s hot pink suit dress!) But Klum isn’t the only one who came to wow, because Gracie arrived in a gown that solidifies her gothic style.

See the photos below of her looking like a Queen below:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter via Getty.

For the event, the “Minor” singer wowed in a floral wool gown from Vampire’s Wife, called The Villanelle, which boats a high-rounded neckline and voluminous sleeves. She paired the ruffled, tiered dress with chunky black heeled boots and decided to keep her iconic dark locks down with perfect waves.

For her makeup, she opted for a warm-toned look. She sharply contoured her high cheekbones, which is the same hue she used for her hypnotic eye makeup, and she used a glossy peach color for her lips that perfectly accentuated the whole look.

Along with her head-turning look, Gracie was one of the few guests like Jamie Lee Curtis, and Janelle Monáe to present multiple scholarships, with Gracie announcing Jazmine as the recipient of the Spotify scholarship to Chapman University, per Hollywood Reporter. Related story The Way Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Elaborately Tries to Feed Her Daughter Monaco Is Too Sweet to Miss

Now, like her superstar father, Gracie is killing it in her field. While her family is all about film, she’s all about music, already having toured with Olivia Rodrigo and is soon to be on tour with Taylor Swift. Not to mention, she’s quickly becoming a fashion icon for Gen Z.

In a previous interview with Refinery29, she divulged what her go-to style is, and it’s all about self-care. “I’m a minimalist when it comes to my fashion sense right now…. I really just am in a place in my life right now where I want to dress to feel like the person that I want to feel like… and a lot of that ends up just being huge, comfortable clothes,” she said. “But I think I’ve recently started like tapping into the way that fashion can also be a version of self-care and sometimes [it’s] ‘fake it ‘til you make it’ in that department. If I’m not feeling particularly amped, for whatever reason, it helps my mood significantly to put on something that makes me feel more alive.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

