Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Pataky Got Very Creative With Their Christmas Decorating in This Hilarious Video

During the holiday season, we’re all susceptible to going overboard in one way or another, and that includes our approach to decorating. Whether you’re hanging lights, creating a yuletide wreath, or opting for a popular holiday trend, there are times when you simply have to get creative when it comes to how you decorate. With this in mind, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky definitely won the internet with a recent video the Marvel star shared, showing how he and his wife finally put the finishing touch on their Christmas tree. Don’t worry; no Marvel heroes were harmed in the making of this video.

In a clip Hemsworth recently shared to his Instagram account, the Thor star revealed the lengths to which he and his wife will go to bring holiday cheer to their household. The video starts with Pataky standing on a chair and getting on her husband’s shoulders, the star to top their Christmas tree in her hands. Hemsworth gingerly made his way over to the family’s Christmas tree, little kids watching every step he took. But even with Pataky on her husband’s shoulders, she could barely reach the top of the tree!

Eventually, Pataky grabbed the top branch of the gorgeous pine and pulled it towards her, propping the star on top as her husband yelled, “My spine!” The star made it, and the couple, who’ve been married for roughly 12 years and share three children, earned a round of applause from everyone watching.

“Last year we tried this but with me on Elsa’s shoulders,” Hemsworth began the caption to his post, adding “nor the tree or [Elsa Pataky’s] knees made it. After 12 months of preparation we finally figured it out. A star is born!!” Honestly, we (and our spines) felt so seen by Hemsworth and Pataky’s team effort to put the finishing touches on their Christmas decorations. The moment made for some great holiday content. But for Hemsworth and his family, this is one beautifully captured holiday memory they’ll cherish for years to come.

