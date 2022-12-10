Reese Witherspoon Is Bringing This Beloved Novel to the Screen — & You Can Buy the Book for Less Than $11 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a book-to-screen adaptation. Really, who doesn’t? The chance to see characters and moments from our favorite novels come to life on the big and small screen always gets us excited. Right now, it feels like no one is playing the adaptation game quite like Reese Witherspoon. The Oscar winner and producer’s production company Hello Sunshine has already brought novels like Where the Crawdads Sing and Little Fires Everywhere to the screen. Up next, Witherspoon and an incredible team of creatives are serving up rock glam with their TV series iteration of Daisy Jones & The Six. Before the series hits streaming, you can buy the novel on Amazon for less than $11.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute holiday gift or treating yourself to your next literary obsession, this novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid will surely do the trick. Daisy Jones & The Six follows the titular character, a young woman who loves rock ‘n’ roll. Daisy’s star is on the rise just as Billy Dunne, the leader of the band The Six, gets some shocking news. His girlfriend is pregnant, and the revelation sends him on a downward spiral.

Credit: Random House Publishing Group

Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel $10.16, originally $17.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Eventually, Daisy and Billy’s paths cross and, after some coaxing by a producer, begin working together. The two create beautiful music, becoming a cultural phenomenon in the making. Chronicling one of the most thrilling decades in music, ’70s rock ‘n’ roll comes to life in this total page-turner. You won’t want to put this book down.

And now is the perfect time to buy a copy! The series adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six is coming to Prime Video on March 3. The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon and stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones. Based on the teaser trailer alone, which you can watch above, this book-to-screen adaptation is going to be one wild ride. Buy your copy today!

Before you go, click here to see 10 of Reese Witherspoon’s best book club picks.