Paris Jackson’s Sensational New Photoshoot Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs & Enchanting Gothic Style

Paris Jackson may have been on tour these past few weeks, but that isn’t stopping her from turning heads in another daring photoshoot. The triple threat is back in front of the camera, and showing everyone that she’s a modern-day gothic goddess!

On Dec 9, designer Peter Dundas and Jackson uploaded a series of mystifying, alluring photos from their newest collaboration called “Twist in My Sobriety.” They posted the sensational photos with the caption, “’TWIST IN MY SOBRIETY’ PARIS x DUNDAS 🖤🖤🖤 Super happy to present the D23 collection to you starring the gorgeous and amazing #ParisJackson. Big thank you to the whole team for the amazing work and to Eugenio Lopez for allowing us to shoot in his spectacular home🖤🖤🖤.”

In the caption, we also see everyone who made the shoot possible, from the photographer Sebastián Faena to the nail technician Brittney Boyce.

In the first photo, we see the “Lighthouse” singer looking absolutely breathtaking in a caped, red velvet suit dress with black tights, giving the camera her iconic dark smolder. We then see her laying on the mustard bed set with a sheer, ruffled black dress that shows off her toned physique, along with a sheer black slip dress that’s giving us serious Morticia Addams vibes. We also see her showing off her long legs and confident spirit while modeling a patterned pink and white top that’s seriously 1980s aesthetic, a sleek and sexy black suit, and a sheer black lace slip dress.

As if the heat wasn’t already turned up enough, Jackson takes out breath away with a cutout black and silver mini-dress that shows off more of her toned, long legs. Then Jackson brought the drama with this flowing and plunging red gown literally no one can take their eyes off of! They ended the series of photos with a sheer, black bodysuit that perfectly captured her gothic, supermodel energy. Related story Paris Jackson Turned Every Head in a Daringly Plunging Cream-White Top & Mini Skirt

From psychedelic ensembles to flowing red carpet looks, floral looks to gothic outfits like this one, we really can’t get enough of Jackson’s versatile personal style.

We love her string of amazing looks lately, and this new photo set totally reflects her eclectic personal style. She once said to LVR, “I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies, and Nineties.”

