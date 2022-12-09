Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Went Super Glam in Sparkling Mini Dresses for Celine Fashion Show

Cindy Crawford is a supportive supermodel mom! She, husband Rande Gerber, and son Presley Gerber made a major appearance at the Celine show in Los Angeles on Thursday to cheer on Kaia Gerber.

Crawford went all-out wearing a black-and-silver sparkling mini dress that is perfect for the holiday season as she flirted with the camera in the video clip. It showed off her stunning long legs adorned in shiny black tights and paired with black leather boots. Kaia wore a similar design on the catwalk in a champagne color with cutouts along the side. The 21-year-old model appeared confident as she strutted down the runway with a bit of sass, showing that there are two generations of models succeeding in the fashion industry. The Gerber men also looked handsome in their all-black ensembles, also provided by Celine — it made for a chic “family affair.”

Crawford made sure to give her daughter a shoutout in the caption because she was obviously a proud mom watching Kaia thrive in the spotlight. “Family affair last night at @celine in LA. So fun to see @kaiagerber on the runway — congrats @hedislimane on the new collection,” she wrote on Instagram. However, we have to give the 57-year-old fashion icon props for proving that she’s a supermodel in every decade — she’s a testament the shifting narrative about ageism in the fashion industry.

Even stylist Phillip Bloch sang Crawford’s praises in the comments, writing, “heard it was an amazing event and a great show and you’re wearing my favorite color SPARKLE.” It truly was a mother-daughter night to shine.

