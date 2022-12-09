Bill Hader Might Be Turning Into the Next Pete Davidson With This Latest Dating History Reveal

Everybody knows that Pete Davidson is THE guy to date in Hollywood right now. He’s had an A-list roster of beautiful women on his arm — from Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian. However, there may be someone who is going to give him a run for his money in the dating pool: Bill Hader.

After his divorce from Maggie Carey was finalized in 2018, the Barry star has been actively dating very famous women. A source just revealed to Page Six that Hader’s latest romance, which has now ended, was with comedian Ali Wong. She split from husband Justin Hakuta, and he broke up with Anna Kendrick earlier this year. “They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” the insider shared.

According to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' co-star, Chloe Fineman, the comedian has quite the charm when it comes to dating. https://t.co/9LPKWlOGEJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 5, 2022

Hader’s love life with Wong was well-protected by “a small circle of A-list comedians” who were “thrilled” about the romantic connection. Alas, it’s already over. He also managed to keep his dating situation with Kendrick under the radar for almost an entire year. A source told People that “with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet” — OK, fair enough.

And then, of course, there’s Bilson, who spilled the tea about their romance on her podcast, Broad Ideas. She gave us the NSFW tea that he has a “big d**k.” Well, it’s usually that BDE that draws in the ladies in the first place — just ask Davidson. Hader might be taking cuffing season off, but we bet he’s going to be linked to another stunning star just in time to kick off 2023.

