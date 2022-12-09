Christina Hall Reveals Surprising New Details About Her ‘Private’ Wedding to Husband Josh

Christina Hall has learned to keep things away from the prying eyes of the press after two very public marriages and breakups to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. The third time around, she and Josh Hall took a very secretive approach to their nuptials.

In the season premiere of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast, the 39-year-old designer spilled more details about her wedding to the real estate agent. Telling her property manager, James, she revealed her new wedding band and shared, “There’s something I have to tell you. We just did it low key and we’re gonna do a ceremony later.” Christina gave the reasons why she and Josh decided to make it a less public affair in her confessional.

“At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it,” she said. “So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we’ll do a reception for the kids and family.” Christina and Josh’s marriage was discovered this spring after she changed her name on her real estate license. The couple had an additional ceremony in Maui over Labor Day weekend with Christina’s sons Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3, and daughter Taylor, 12, walking her down the aisle.

Now that the couple is married, Josh is getting in on the TV act and will be co-starring with her in the spinoff, Christina in the Country, which will premiere on Jan. 12, 2023. “My new favorite project EVER,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country—the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

