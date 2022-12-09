Oprah Winfrey’s Sweet Gift to BFF Gayle King After Her Divorce Will Have You Sobbing Your Eyes Out

If you’ve followed Gayle King for years, then you know she wears a diamond heart necklace all of the time. It turns out there’s a sweet story behind the piece of jewelry — and of course, it was a gift from her BFF Oprah Winfrey.

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read off a viewer question about “the story behind that fabulous diamond necklace.” We are so glad someone asked because the heartfelt sentiment behind the pendant will have you grabbing for tissues. Cohen knew right away it was a gift from Winfrey, and King confirmed that she wears it “every day” after receiving it upon her divorce from Bill Bumpus in 1993.

During #WWHL, @GayleKing shared the meaning behind the necklace that Oprah gave her as a gift. pic.twitter.com/Bf3Sc0Tb7D — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 9, 2022

“[Winfrey] had it on an earring… [and] she took it and made it a necklace for me,” King shared. “She said, ‘One day your heart will sing, from your heart to mine. You’ll get through this.'” We told you — full-on tears. Everybody needs a friend in their life like the media mogul. The CBS Mornings host added, “So it has a very special meaning to me.” No kidding, we wouldn’t take it off either.

The besties have known each other for over four decades after a Baltimore snowstorm brought the two together. Winfrey, then an anchor at WJZ-TV, made sure her then-production assistant had a safe place to sleep because it was too dangerous to drive. “We ended up talking all night long,” Winfrey explained to People earlier this year. “We’ve literally been friends ever since.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity co-stars who became best friends.