Paris Jackson Turned Every Head in a Daringly Plunging Cream-White Top & Mini Skirt

Paris Jackson is becoming an A-list invite when it comes to major fashion shows — she always brings her iconic style to the red carpet. Her latest look came on Thursday at the Celine show in Los Angeles and the 24-year-old star did not disappoint.

Jackson chose a soft, feminine cream-colored blouse that she kept open at the neckline. It allowed for a plunging V-neck design and showed off some of her chest tattoos. She added a brown leather belt at her waistline and paired it with a chocolate-brown leather mini skirt that showed off her long, toned legs. The accessories were just as fabulous — brown riding boots, a collection of bangles on her wrists, and a Celine handbag in support of the designer. She looked amazing!

Paris Jackson attends Celine at The Wiltern on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE.

The only daughter of Michael Jackson views herself as an activist and she loves to use her art to get the message across whether she’s modeling for a brand or showing up to check out the latest collection at fashion week. “Each time I’ve been involved in a fashion or film project, I showed my activism by talking about the themes that are important to me,” she told Numéro magazine. “I want to use my time and my fame to spotlight what matters to me. And I think that doing something only for money or for glory is a waste.”

It’s no wonder every fashion house wants her in their front row at every show. She delivers the drama on and off the catwalk — and she’s a showstopper every time!

