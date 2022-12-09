Heidi Klum is Glowing Head-to-Toe in Hot Pink Suit Dress That Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs

Heidi Klum is clearly a fashion expert (duh, she hosted Project Runway for years before becoming a judge on Making the Cut), but her red carpet looks lately have been off the charts! Attending The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Women In Entertainment Gala on Dec 7, the German-born model showed off her mile-long toned legs in a hot pink mini suit dress with bright purple Valentino platform pumps.

The mom of four accessorized the colorful look with a gold pendant necklace, several rings, long nude nails, and her straight long hair with her now-signature bangs.

On Instagram, it looks like Klum is as in love with this look as we are, posting a series of pics from the carpet and captioning it, “💖💞💝.”

Heidi Klum attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Getty Images

Prior to appearing on the dusty rose pink carpet alongside other Hollywood A-listers including Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton, and Charlize Theron, Klum turned out another show-stopping look a day earlier at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

At the award show, Klum also rocked another bright color in a white and neon green plaint-splattered dress with white thigh-high boots – cool and sexy! Safe to say we’re crazy about Klum’s red carpet looks lately and we can’t wait to see more!