Katie Lee Biegel

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has Never Looked Better in Bejeweled Chain Link Top That Leaves Little to the Imagination

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

British model Rosie Huntington-Whitely is once again reminding us how confident and stunning she is in a low-key photoshoot ad on Instagram. The mom of two shared a series of photos of her looking as cool as ever and we’re so obsessed with her daring and edgy look.

In the photos, Huntington-Whitely is wearing a silver chain link top from Isabel Maran that left little to the imagination, baggy black jeans, matching black strappy heels, and the Oskan Moon bag by the brand in pearl rose.

“Introducing the new icon 🤍 @isabelmarant,” she wrote in the caption of the carousel. If you ask us, you’re the icon here, Rosie!

The Rose Inc founder, who’s known for being ultra-private, recently shared the first-ever pics of her 10-month-old daughter Isabella‘s face. Huntington-Whiteley is also a mom to 5-year-old Jack Oscar with fiancé Jason Statham.

In the photos, posted on Instagram on Dec 1, she shared a series of pictures that included an adorable mirror selfie of Huntington-Whiteley holding her daughter Isabella. “Some 🤍 things,” she captioned the gallery, which also included a super-sweet snapshot of her son Jack holding an umbrella as he looks up at his mama. Though we totally get her want for privacy, we love the little glimpses we get of her adorable family life.

