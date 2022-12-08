Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline.

In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less than a year before she met her future husband.

While the now-married couple giggled over the moment, the Duchess of Sussex made sure to add in the docuseries, “Honey I’m sorry, I of course choose you.”

Harry pretended to be hurt for a moment and replied, “Oh okay, great,” and then wisely noted, “It just shows how little you knew.”

The affectionate couple handled that light-hearted moment with aplomb, but it hasn’t always been easy for them. The docuseries marks that trials and tribulations they went through as senior royal family members. The press started out on her side, but once Meghan’s popularity soared, the Royal Rota turned against her. The Sussexes have forged ahead on their own path as they turn their lives around.

That playful sense of humor seen in the docuseries was on display this week when the couple accepted an award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization. Harry joked about their date night in New York City. “I actually thought we were just going on a date night,” he jested. “So, I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people.” While not everyone is going to agree with Harry and Meghan’s approach to telling their story, it’s easy to see that they adore their love story because they make so much sense together. Related story The Royal Family Is Already Contesting One Specific Detail About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries

