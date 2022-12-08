The Royal Family Is Already Contesting One Specific Detail About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Docuseries

Part one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has landed, and they are sharing their side of the story. But what about the royal family? Will we hear their version of events? Well, director Liz Garbus sure tried to get commentary from them, according to the title card at the beginning of the first episode.

“Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series,” it reads. However, palace sources are now talking to E! News and claiming that no one from either the royal family or the communications office was contacted about the series. There are also reports that an independent production company, not Netflix, wanted a comment (this might have come during the time when Harry and Meghan parted ways with their first director), but Kensington Place could not confirm the validity of the request even after they emailed Netflix and Archewell Productions.

Netflix remains firm that both King Charles III and Prince William were given the opportunity for a rebuttal, but their offices declined. This communications snafu, no matter whose side you are on, shows why the family feud hasn’t healed — they can’t even get a straight answer as to whether a request was sent or received.

The first three episodes of the series lay out how the story unfolded from their perspective. Much of the blame is placed upon the Royal Rota and the system that allows them to praise and abuse the family all in the same week. It’s a baffling way to stay in the public eye and one that doesn’t seem to be particularly healthy for the women who join the family. Even if the royal family doesn’t agree with how Harry and Meghan are sharing their story, the onus now falls on Charles to modernize the monarchy and do away with the Royal Rota which has far too much power.

