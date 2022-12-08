Prince Harry’s First Encounter With Meghan Markle Was Surprisingly Millennial & — Involved Flirting Over Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story has always been cute, but after watching the first part of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers got an inside look at the beginnings of their romance. Not only is it sweet, but it was definitely sparked by technology and a very specific app. (No, not a dating app.)

It was Instagram that brought them together because believe it or not, the Duke of Sussex had a “finsta” account — a “fake Instagram” account under an unassuming handle to stay private on the platform. It’s there that he encountered Meghan’s image for the first time on a mutual friend’s account. “I was scrolling through my feed, and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” he said in the docuseries.

The most hilarious part of his first encounter with his future wife was of her image with a dog filter. Yes, it was love at first sight. “I was like, ‘Who is THAT?’” he asked himself. Harry reached out to his friend, who let Meghan know that “Prince Haz” wanted to meet her.

“I said, ‘Who’s that?’” she recalled. And then she went to work doing her due diligence to see if she wanted to meet someone from the royal family — that meant scrolling through the snapshots on his account.

“I asked if I could see his feed. That, to me, was the best barometer,” Meghan shared. “So I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa.” She absolutely adored what she saw and that’s when she shared her digits, and a long-distance friendship (with a bit of flirting) began. Meghan’s plans for a “single-girl summer” were turned upside down as she embarked on a love story that would last a lifetime.

"I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist," she said.

