Helena Christensen Paired Her Dramatic New Jet-Black Hairdo With a Daring Blue Dress & We Can’t Look Away

Helena Christensen has a striking new look for the year ahead and it gives her such an edgy vibe. Her normally brunette tresses are now a gorgeous jet-black color that makes her vibrant blue eyes pop — it’s so chic!

What do you do when you have a new hairstyle? You show it off! Christensen had a night out on the town benefitting Creative Time, a “public arts org addressing the dialogues, debates & dreams of our times.” The 53-year-old fashion icon donned a Tiffany blue dress with an asymmetrical design — the cutouts hit all of the right places on her toned body. She added a black tuxedo jacket to keep her warm from the December chill, red lipstick, and a crystal-studded clutch.

The 53-year-old supermodel has always had an interest in giving back after being named a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2019. She has traveled as a writer and photographer to share the stories of refugees around the world. “This is the role I take very seriously, it’s a huge responsibility to be given by such an admirable organization,” she told Numéro magazine. “The fact that I get to travel the world and meet people who are refugees or displaced persons and photograph them, talk to them and convey their stories to the rest of the world is the most fulfilling and humbling job I will ever have.”

So, it’s no surprise to see her donating her time and money to other organizations. It’s also a great place to connect with like-minded friends — and of course, show off her stylish new ‘do.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos fo supermodel Helena Christensen: