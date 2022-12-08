Meghan Markle Reveals Her Hilarious Reaction to Having to Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II When They First Met

Meghan Markle has long talked about the special bond she developed with the late Queen Elizabeth II. In the first volume of Markle and Prince Harry‘s new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the couple spoke about Markle and the late monarch’s connection, including the funny story around when they first met.

“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,” Harry recalled, per People. “She had no idea what it all consisted of so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”

Unfortunately for Markle, the meeting wasn’t as planed as she would’ve hoped. “It’s surreal. It wasn’t like some big moment of, ‘Now you’re going to meet my grandmother.’ I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before,” she remembered. That sounds scary to say the least!

She continued, “We were in the car, and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And he’s like, ‘Oh my grandmother’s here, she’s gonna be there after church.'” As they were driving to lunch, Harry then asked her, “You know how to curtsy right?” Markle then told the camera, “I just thought it was a joke.”

In a solo confessional, Harry then opened up about his experience having to introduce that to her. “How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That’s weird,” he said.

After some explanation, Markle said she started "realize this is a big deal." She then recalled the moment it all went down. "I mean, Americans will understand this, we have Medieval Times, dinner and tournament. It was like that. I curtsied as though," she said, acting out the exaggerated bow she did at the time.

“Pleasure to meet you, your Majesty,” Markle said after rising from the bow. Though it’s definitely not the type of bow either Harry of the Queen were probably expecting at the time, we appreciate her effort.

