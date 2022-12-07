Grayson Chrisley Thinks the Family’s Reality Show Is the Least ‘Interesting’ Thing About Him

Grayson Chrisley doesn’t really know what to make of his reality show stardom because it’s basically a job he was born into. From the sounds of it, he’s not going to miss Chrisley Knows Best while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars.

Speaking with his big sis Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast, the 16-year-old reality star admitted that he doesn’t think the USA Network show is “interesting.” He added, “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do … I haven’t even watched myself on TV.” Grayson also shared what it’s like to be on TV without his consent — it’s an eye-opening conversation.

“I don’t know anything different,” he told Savannah. “I mean, I didn’t really understand what was going on, because I was like, ‘I don’t really have a choice.’ I had fun with it because I didn’t understand it. The older I got, the more I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta do this.'” That idea of choice is becoming a hot topic, not only on reality shows but also on social media. Society has an entire generation of kids growing up on camera in an unregulated way. (Kids on scripted TV shows are governed and protected by the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union.)

The “cool” factor only lasted for so long with Grayson, who sounds like he’s ready for some time out of the spotlight. And who can blame him? With his parents heading to jail, it’s time he has the opportunity to just be a kid again.

Before you go, click here to see the best reality TV shows on right now.